Man Charged With Landmark Credit Union Robbery

Renault Griffin Jr of Racine has been charged with Robbery of a Financial Institution, Robbery of a Financial Institution, Bail Jumping-Felony, and Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor Misd. A. He was given a $30,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts on Monday. His Preliminary hearing on January 19, 2017

According to the criminal complaint on January 5th, Racine Police responded to Land Mark Credit Union for a report of a bank robbery. Upon arrival victims told police that the defendant had entered the bank at aprox. 9:40 a.m. without triggering the metal detector alarms.

The defendant approached the teller and began removing items from his pockets stating he wanted to make a deposit when he allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim’s face and demanded money. A manager triggered the alarm upon seeing what was happening, the criminal complaint reads.

The criminal complaint states that the defendant received $7,550 during the robbery. Investigators received information that the defendant was on GPS monitoring and information showed he was at Land Mark Credit Union during the time of the robbery.

The defendant was taken into custody on January 7th and on his person police recovered $2,366 which matched serial numbers of some of the stolen money, the defendant also had .3 grams of cocaine and the vehicle that the defendant was found in had multiple new items.

The criminal complaint states that the defendant admitted to holding up the credit union with a BB Gun, and he used the money to purchase drugs, a rental car, clothing and shoes.