Man Facing Multiple Charges In December 4th Crash on Lathrop

Tyler J Lau, 23 of Racine has been charge with two counts 2nd Degree Reckless Injury, three counts of Cause Injury/Operate While und.Influence (1st) (PAC<0.15), and three counts of Cause Injury while Operating with PAC (1st) (PAC<0.15). He was given a $10k signature bond after appearing in Racine Courts on Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary hearing on March 9, 2017

According to the criminal complaint The Racine Police Department, reports that on December 4, 2016 at approximately 2:31 a.m., they were dispatched to the area of 15th Street and Lathrop Avenue, in for a report of a motor vehicle collision with a rollover accident with injuries.

Officers report that upon arriving at the scene he observed one vehicle resting on the passenger side of the vehicle and it had come to rest in the front yard of a residence at 1400 block of Lathrop Avenue almost on top of the front porch stoop area causing damage to the house. Officers also observed a red SUV which had come to a resting position several feet away from the first vehicle and that the red SUV had very severe damage to the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

Officers spoke with two females who stated that they were occupants of the red SUV. Both indicated that they were traveling eastbound on 15th Street. The driver stated that she had stopped at the stop sign of Lathrop Avenue and proceeded through the intersection and in doing so got hit from the other vehicle which was traveling northbound on Lathrop Avenue at a high rate of speed. The passenger of the SUV identified had been ejected from the vehicle and was observed lying in the street when officers arrived.

Based upon accident reconstruction and the interviews with witnesses it appeared as if the vehicle that had come to rest on the passenger’s side was driven by an individual identified as the defendant and appeared the defendant caused the accident by striking the red SUV as it entered the intersection of 15th and Lathrop Avenue.

Officers located two individuals trapped within the vehicle driven by the defendant which was a silver Honda automobile.

According to the complaint Officers spoke with the defendant’s passenger who indicated that the defendant was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and that prior to he told Lau to slow down and he was going faster than he wanted to go and that he was driving in a reckless manner.

Officers learned that the female lying in the street identified as received substantial injury to her which consisted of a broken right arm, broken ribs and a possible brain bleed and the defendants passenger sustained substantial lacerations to both eyes and a fracture to his vertebrae.

The criminal complaint states that a blood draw was done by a nurse at All Saints and that the blood was submitted to the State Crime Lab for alcohol analysis. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Lab, noted that the blood was removed from Lau on December 4, 2016 at 3:33 am. and that the analysis of the ethanol in Lau’s blood resulted in a finding of .171 g/100 mL of ethanol in Lau’s blood.