March 11th-Eagles Football Casino Night & Dinner

Case Eagles 5th Annual Casino Night & Dinner is put on by the Eagles Football Booster Club. The event is being held at Festival Hall located at 5 Fifth Street, Racine from 6-11pm.

Come out and support your local Case Eagles Football team while having fun playing Blackjack, Poker or even Roulette. We will have Dinner, Table Games, Dancing, Raffles as well as Silent and Live Auctions. We put on this event to help provide equipment such as Helmets and Shoulder Pads, pre-game meals, Coach’s Clinics and this year New Uniforms for the Football Team. Last year was a big success and a lot of fun. This year we have changed the Venue and are looking to make this year even bigger. Tickets are $30 per person. This includes admission to the event, dinner and $300 in play money for the tables. Must be 18 to attend.

If you have any questions, would like to donate or become a Table Sponsor please don’t hesitate to contact us on facebook at . We look forward to seeing you all there.Eagles Football Casino Night & Dinner