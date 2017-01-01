March 11th-Young Eagles Program-Free Airplane Rides For Children

Ready, Set…Fly!

It may seem cold outside, but before you know it will be March 11th, our first Young Eagles Rally of the 2017 season. Yes, folks, we are gearing up for another year of introducing new friends to the joy of flight and seeing old friends again.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with our Young Eagles Program, it is an opportunity to introduce youth ages 8-17 to flight. We provide a ground school class where we learn some of the science behind flight and follow that with a donated ride in a private plane. We have Young Eagles Rallies at Racine the second Saturday of each month, March through November, and even if the weather is inclement, we will still have ground school and still offer the chance to try out our professional grade simulator(s). Young Eagles Program is held at Racine’s Batten Airport-3239 N Green Bay Road on the west side of Racine’s Batten Airport, in Racine. Please arrive by 8:30 for sign up, the program starts at 9 a.m.

If you have questions, watch this space or email our Young Eagles Coordinator at milltracy@hotmail.com. Visit their website at http://eaa838.org/