Child Care Profession Training Information Session

When: March 20th, 2017

Time: 10am to 11am

Location: Acelero Learning, 1220 Mound Ave, Racine, WI 53404

Learn about 4C Entry-Level class offerings and about possible funding for these classes

To RSVP call Michelle Lussmyer @ 262-914-2447