March 25th-CVMA 45-1 7th Annual Mostaccioli Dinner

**Please join us on Saturday March 25th between 12pm and 8pm!at Roma Lodge located at 7130 Spring Street**

This is a family friendly event with raffle prizes, music and great food.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to buy necessities for Cottage 16 Homeless Veterans Shelter in Union Grove.