March 4th-25th Annual Thoughts For Food

25th Annual Thoughts For Food

March 4,

2017 2pm – 2am

Racine River North and Downtown

A musical benefit for the Racine County Foodbank. One ticket for all 15 venues. 50+ bands! This will be our 25th year. To celebrate that, we will be honoring the event’s founders with a recognition ceremony starting at 2:00 on the day of the event at George’s Tavern, the original venue. $10.00 Advance; $15.00 Day of Event

Please join us for a night of great music for an even better cause on Saturday March 4th, 2017. Advance tickets are available for $10 at George’s Tavern and Ivanhoe or at the door at all participating venues on the night of the event for $15. Proceeds go towards the Racine County Food Bank.

George’s Tavern

2:00 – Presentation and Recognition of Founding Members

3:00 – Jam Session w/ Cream City Crew

5:00 – Titus, Rench, & Wheary with Mark Paffrath and Others

7:30 – Jonny T-Bird & The MP’s (Milwaukee Blues)

9:15 – Kung Fu Grips (Classic Rock)

11:00 – Blues Disciples (Blues)

Eagle’s Club – Upstairs

2:30 – The Neptunes

3:45 – Marz (Rock/Funk/Original)

5:30 – Hammered Brass (Classic Rock w/ Horns)

7:30 – Weird Science (80’s Remakes)

9:15 – Untrained Laymen (Alt. Rock)

11:00 – Final Approach (Variety & Rock)

Eagle’s Club – Downstairs

7:30 – Identity Crisis (90’s Rock)

9:15 – Hwy 13 (Original Rock)

11:00 – The Rolling Stoats (Stones Tribute)

Coasters

7:30 – A Touch of Gray (60/70’s Rock)

9:15 – Bullfrog (Classic Rock)

11:00 – Panther Creek (Classic Rock/Country)

Racine Yacht Club

2:00 – Low Fidelity (Folk/Rock)

3:00 – Joey Halbur (Lt. Rock/Folk)

4:00 – The Fourcast (Acoustic Rock)

5:00 – The Kaptain (Yacht Rockin’)

6:00 – Rat Package (Sinatra/Broadway)

7:00 – Pierce, Vendetta, & Rick (Acoustic Covers)

8:00 – JD & The Second Act (Electric Solo Rock)

Ivanhoe

7:30 – Fall Hazard (Variety)

9:15 – Full Flavor (Classic Rock & Variety)

11:00 – Suntory Suns (Acoustic/Rock/Country & Bluegrass)

Red Line Tavern

7:30 – Dent Head (Metal Tempos)

9:15 – Danny Moore & The Boogie Woogie Flu (Rockabilly)

11:00 – Unbecoming You (Hard Rock)

Michigan Pub

7:00 – Diamond (Rock/Orig. Covers)

8:00 – Lyden Moon (Instrumental Rock)

9:15 – Mas Soul (Jazz/Latin/Reggae)

11:00 – Electric Pachucos (Rock/Latin)

John’s Dock

7:30 – Shots n’ Ladders (80’s & 90’s Covers)

9:15 – Meeker (Rock Blues)

11:00 – The Cow Ponies (Country)

McAuliffe’s On The Square

7:30 – Shameless Place (Blues/Classic Rock)

9:15 – Scarlet Curve (Original Alternative)

11:00 – SleeperSound (Cinematic Indie)

Rhino Bar

7:30 – JBC (Orig. Rock/Indie)

9:15 – EcoLimes (Classic Rock Medleys)

11:00 – Carbellion (Orig. Hard Rock)

Henry & Wanda’s

7:30 – Nick Ramsey & The Family

9:15 – Mohr Avenue (Rock/Pop/Acoustic)

11:00 – Halfway Over (60’s – 80’s Variety)

Greg’s Pub on Wisconsin

7:30 – Roy Edwards & Friends (Variety)

9:15 – Oscillators (Funk/Hip Hop)

11:00 – Five Among Us (60’s to Present Pop/Rock)

Wharf209

7:30 – Mesnard Location (Classic Rock)

9:15 – Flat Pocket (Classic Rock & Blues)

11:00 – Huntsmen (Classic Rock/Variety)

