A musical benefit for the Racine County Foodbank. One ticket for all 15 venues. 50+ bands! This will be our 25th year. To celebrate that, we will be honoring the event’s founders with a recognition ceremony starting at 2:00 on the day of the event at George’s Tavern, the original venue. $10.00 Advance; $15.00 Day of Event
Please join us for a night of great music for an even better cause on Saturday March 4th, 2017. Advance tickets are available for $10 at George’s Tavern and Ivanhoe or at the door at all participating venues on the night of the event for $15. Proceeds go towards the Racine County Food Bank.
George’s Tavern
2:00 – Presentation and Recognition of Founding Members
3:00 – Jam Session w/ Cream City Crew
5:00 – Titus, Rench, & Wheary with Mark Paffrath and Others
7:30 – Jonny T-Bird & The MP’s (Milwaukee Blues)
9:15 – Kung Fu Grips (Classic Rock)
11:00 – Blues Disciples (Blues)
Eagle’s Club – Upstairs
2:30 – The Neptunes
3:45 – Marz (Rock/Funk/Original)
5:30 – Hammered Brass (Classic Rock w/ Horns)
7:30 – Weird Science (80’s Remakes)
9:15 – Untrained Laymen (Alt. Rock)
11:00 – Final Approach (Variety & Rock)
Eagle’s Club – Downstairs
7:30 – Identity Crisis (90’s Rock)
9:15 – Hwy 13 (Original Rock)
11:00 – The Rolling Stoats (Stones Tribute)
Coasters
7:30 – A Touch of Gray (60/70’s Rock)
9:15 – Bullfrog (Classic Rock)
11:00 – Panther Creek (Classic Rock/Country)
Racine Yacht Club
2:00 – Low Fidelity (Folk/Rock)
3:00 – Joey Halbur (Lt. Rock/Folk)
4:00 – The Fourcast (Acoustic Rock)
5:00 – The Kaptain (Yacht Rockin’)
6:00 – Rat Package (Sinatra/Broadway)
7:00 – Pierce, Vendetta, & Rick (Acoustic Covers)
8:00 – JD & The Second Act (Electric Solo Rock)
Ivanhoe
7:30 – Fall Hazard (Variety)
9:15 – Full Flavor (Classic Rock & Variety)
11:00 – Suntory Suns (Acoustic/Rock/Country & Bluegrass)
Red Line Tavern
7:30 – Dent Head (Metal Tempos)
9:15 – Danny Moore & The Boogie Woogie Flu (Rockabilly)
11:00 – Unbecoming You (Hard Rock)
Michigan Pub
7:00 – Diamond (Rock/Orig. Covers)
8:00 – Lyden Moon (Instrumental Rock)
9:15 – Mas Soul (Jazz/Latin/Reggae)
11:00 – Electric Pachucos (Rock/Latin)
John’s Dock
7:30 – Shots n’ Ladders (80’s & 90’s Covers)
9:15 – Meeker (Rock Blues)
11:00 – The Cow Ponies (Country)
McAuliffe’s On The Square
7:30 – Shameless Place (Blues/Classic Rock)
9:15 – Scarlet Curve (Original Alternative)
11:00 – SleeperSound (Cinematic Indie)
Rhino Bar
7:30 – JBC (Orig. Rock/Indie)
9:15 – EcoLimes (Classic Rock Medleys)
11:00 – Carbellion (Orig. Hard Rock)
Henry & Wanda’s
7:30 – Nick Ramsey & The Family
9:15 – Mohr Avenue (Rock/Pop/Acoustic)
11:00 – Halfway Over (60’s – 80’s Variety)
Greg’s Pub on Wisconsin
7:30 – Roy Edwards & Friends (Variety)
9:15 – Oscillators (Funk/Hip Hop)
11:00 – Five Among Us (60’s to Present Pop/Rock)
Wharf209
7:30 – Mesnard Location (Classic Rock)
9:15 – Flat Pocket (Classic Rock & Blues)
11:00 – Huntsmen (Classic Rock/Variety)