May 19th-SC Johnson Elementary School “Color-A-Thon Fun Walk/Run”

SC Johnson Elementary located at

2420 Kentucky Street in Racine is holding a

Color- A- Thon Fun Walk/Run

Friday, May 19th at 10:30 a.m.

SC Johnson Elementary School wants to “Color Our School With Kindness”

THE PROCEEDS FROM THIS EVENT WILL BE USED FOR DANCES AND MATERIALS ASSOCIATED WITH THEM, PRESENTATIONS FOR ALL STUDENTS, AND GUEST SPEAKERS.

THEIR TOTAL DONATION GOAL $8,000

To learn how you can help or participate in the event please visit SC Johnson Elementary School Color-A-Thon