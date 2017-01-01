Mayor makes recommendation on new City Administrator

Mayor John Dickert is recommending James Palenick as City Administrator at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting, to replace Tom Friedel who will be retiring at the end of this month. “Jim is going to be a good fit with the City, his demeanor and the experience he brings should make for an easy transition as Tom begins his retirement.” The mayor sought input from Department Heads and Aldermen during the interview process; both groups will be impacted by the choice. “We were very pleased with the finalists, said Dickert, “and the feedback I received from the Department Heads and Alders was very helpful as I made my final decision.”

Palenick has over 28 years of experience in service to local government as a City Manager/Chief Administrative Officer in multiple communities in Michigan, New Mexico, and North Carolina. His strengths include place-based economic and community development and redevelopment & financial sustainability.

Mr. Palenick earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration from Western Michigan University, with honors. He has a concentration in local government management and economic development. He also holds a BS in Public administration from Western Michigan University BS Degree; Summa Cum Laude.

He has also a proven record of integrity and professionalism as a high-functioning, results-oriented, community leader whose passion for public service and commitment to innovation, accountability, and progress manifests itself in an active and visible change-agent, one not hesitant to build, maintain, and lead a high-performing organizational team. Mayor Dickert looks for a smooth transition. “Jim’s leadership and communication skills are impressive. I am looking forward to having him as part of the team.” Pending approval by the Common Council, Palenick will start in mid-April.