Merchants Moving is Hiring-Movers & Drivers

Move Up with Merchants!

We’re on the lookout for hardworking people with the desire to succeed. Do you have what it takes to join the Merchants team?

Movers/drivers are critically important positions in our company – you are the face of the company, and the work you do fulfills our promise of professional moving services.

At Merchants, with hard-work, a little aptitude and a great attitude, you will go far! We offer a comprehensive training program, AND we’ll train you for your CDL!

Requirements: no experience necessary; willingness to travel, over 18 years of age, high school diploma or equivalent, current auto license with no restrictions (except eye wear), excellent driving record, physically able to do heavy lifting, pass a DOT physical and pre-employment drug-screen.

We offer excellent pay and benefits. Salary: $36,000 – $88,000/year

Merchants Moving & Storage Company

| 262-631-5680 www.merchants-movers.com