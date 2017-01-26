Metro Drug Unit Arrests Suspect Selling Crystal Meth

Scott A. Zietlow, 34 of Hubertus has been charged with two counts of felony Manuf/Deliver Amphetamine(<=3g). He was given a $10,000 cash bond after making his initial appearance in Racine Circuit Courts Thursday afternoon. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26, 2017.

According to the criminal complaint, during the month of October 2016 the Racine County Metro Drug Unit made controlled purchases of Crystal Meth from the defendant. During the two purchases 1.2 grams of crystal meth were purchased. Video of both transactions were reviewed showing the defendant completing the drug transactions