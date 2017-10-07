Mike’s Chicken & Donuts is Now Hiring-Willing to Train!

Line Cooks & Prep Cooks
 Full/Part time – Evenings, Weekends
 Food Service/Restaurant experience a plus
Professional Baker
 Full/Part time – Evenings, Weekends
 Culinary education preferred
 Ability to stand, work long hours
 Creativity & Passion for your work
Willing to train hard working, reliable candidates!
707 – 56TH STREET, KENOSHA, WI 53140
CALL FOR IMMEDIATE INTERVIEW: (715) 303-9829
APPLY IN PERSON AT:
707 – 56TH STREET, KENOSHA, WI 53140
OR APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE AT:
KENOSHA COUNTY JOB CENTER, 8600 SHERIDAN RD, KENOSHA
RACINE COUNTY WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS, 1717 TAYLOR AVE, RACINE

 

