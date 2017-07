Missing 8 year old Sturtevant Girl FOUND

6:45 p.m. Update- 8 year old Layna has been found, officer is out with her at this time

Sturtevant Police are looking for an 8 year old that was last seen in the 8700 Block of Buckingham Drive. Her name is Layna. She is approximately 4’6″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt and black basketball shorts with dark purple shoes. If seen, please call our dispatch center at 262-886-2300.