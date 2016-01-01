Mixture of Snow and Rain This Holiday Weekend

From The National Weather Service

Travel Impacts Possible into the Holiday Weekend

Two weather systems will impact southern Wisconsin through the holiday weekend. The first will bring 1 to 3 inches of snow today, while the second will bring mostly rain on Christmas Day. There is a chance for light freezing drizzle or freezing rain for a short time late Saturday night into Christmas morning.

Travel impacts are expected for this afternoon and evening commute with a wet snow causing slippery conditions on area roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our area, except for the far southeast. Please exercise caution if you are traveling this afternoon and evening.

At this point significant travel impacts are not anticipated for Saturday night or Christmas morning as only a brief period of light freezing rain or drizzle is expected. Please keep up with the forecast in case this should change. Travel impacts are more likely on Christmas day in northern Wisconsin where a wintry mix, including freezing rain, may occur for a longer time.

Accumulating Snow Today

Snow spreads from southwest to northeast from late morning through mid-afternoon

See timing graphic below

This will be a wet snow creating slippery roadways

Periods of moderate snow are possible during the afternoon and evening

Wintry Mix Saturday Night, Rain Christmas Day

Light freezing drizzle or freezing rain possible Saturday night

Temperatures warm Christmas Day with all rain

Travel issues possible Saturday night before temps warm

Rain continues through Sunday night

Around one half inch of rain is expected

Greater travel impacts in northern Wisconsin due to a wintry mix, including possible freezing rain

To keep up with the latest changes visit NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SULLIVAN/MILWAUKEE