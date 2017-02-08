Mom Charged With Selling Cocaine From Home

Ashley M Creamer, 29 of Racine has been charged with Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (>1-5g), Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Maintain Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of THC, three counts of 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and two counts of Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor. She received a $10,000 cash bond after making her initial appearance Monday January 29th in Racine Courts. Her Preliminary hearing is scheduled on February 8, 2017

According to the criminal complaint on January 27,2017, Racine Police executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Lathrop Ave. Upon entering the residence, investigators discovered the defendant and her three children inside. During the search of the residence officers came across a locked bedroom door which the defendant opened for them. Police recovered plastic baggies a marijuana grinder, digital scale, several pills which the defendant stated she has a prescription for, 3 grams of cocaine and 1 gram of marijuana and a pipe used to smoke crack cocaine. Based on the search Human Services of Racine was called to the scene for the children.