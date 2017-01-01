Monday fire on Athens displaces residents

On June 12th at 3:32 p.m. the Racine Fire Department responded to 5413 Athens Ave for a reports of smoke coming from the basement electrical panel. Upon arrival all members of the home were accounted for as fire crews searched for and confirmed that fire did not spread beyond the immediate area. Due to the heavy smoke damage and loss of power the family will be working with Red Cross for accommodations. This fire is still under investigation. Fire officials state that there is an estimated $3,500 in loss at this time