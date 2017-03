Monday March 14th-Fox River Home Care Onsite Recruitment

FOX RIVER HOME CARE LLL

ONSITE RECRUITMENT

MONDAY, MARCH 14th

1:00 pm – 4:00pm

Racine County Workforce Solutions Center

1717 Taylor Ave, Racine Classroom C

HIRING :Full & Part Time Caregivers

In-Home Care may include:

Personal Cares, Cleaning, Cooking, Shopping, Companionship, Transporting to appointments, Hospice, and more. *Driver’s license preferred.