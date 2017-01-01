Mother & Daughter Charged With Crack Cocaine Sales

Marlena D Banks 41 of Racine has been charged with two counts of Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (15-40g) and Possession of Controlled Substance. She was given a $10,000 cash bond after making her initial appearance Friday in Racine Circuit Courts. Mikayla L. Brown, 17 has been charged with three counts of Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (15-40g)

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation provided information that a mother and daughter “team” were involved in the sale of crack cocaine. During 2016 and 2017 The Racine Metro Drug Unit made controlled purchases from the defendants of Crack Cocaine. On January 11,2017, Investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a suspended registration being driven by Brown and recovered 22 grams of crack cocaine from the defendant. That same day agents conducted a search of a room at Riverside Inn where both defendants occupied and recovered additional crack cocaine, Adderall and Alprazolam pills