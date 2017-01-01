Mount Pleasant Man Arrested For Possession of Child Porn

MT. PLEASANT – On Monday June 12th, at approximately 9:45am, Investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, executed a Search Warrant at a residence in the 5700 Block of Cambridge Circle, in the Village of Mt. Pleasant. A computer was seized that contained numerous amounts of Child Pornography.

The sole occupant of the residence, John A. Maloney (age 43) was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography. In 2001, Maloney was convicted in Racine County of Exposing Genitals to a Child.

During the interview with Investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit, Maloney admitted that he downloaded videos and photos that he knew to be Child Pornography. Maloney stated some of the images and videos depict children “8 years and older”. Maloney states, “I know I have an addiction of wanting to look at young girls”.

Sheriff Schmaling is committed to exposing these pedophiles to the public and states, “it is our mission and clear intent to hunt down these predators before they strike one of our innocent children”.

John A. Maloney is currently in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.