Mount Pleasant Police-15 year old shot

On Saturday, March 25th, 2017 at 12:02 a.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department pulled over a vehicle that was Eastbound on State Highway 20/Washington Avenue. The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and was recklessly changing multiple lanes. Upon pulling the vehicle over just East of the intersection of STH 20 and Village Center, the Officer made contact with the adult driver who indicated the reason for his erratic driving was that he was trying to get to the Hospital because his cousin that was shot. The 15 year old victim from Racine, suffered from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, was seated in the back seat and was conscious and alert. He was taken by South Shore Rescue squad to Wheaton-Ascension Hospital where he remains in stable condition for non-life threatening injuries. Due to the Victim being a juvenile his name will not be released

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.”