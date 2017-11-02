Mount Pleasant Police-23 year-old man shot early Saturday morning

On 2/11/17 at 2:11am officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were monitoring pedestrians and traffic in the 2300 block of Mead Street due to a high volume of people leaving several area taverns. One of the officers reported hearing two “pops” and moments later a male victim was found lying on Mead Street just south of 23rd Street. The victim, a 23 year old from Racine, suffered gunshot wounds to both legs but was conscious and alert. He was taken by rescue squad to Wheaton-Ascension Hospital where he remains in stable condition for non-life threatening injuries. This incident remains under investigation.