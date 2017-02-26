Mount Pleasant Police-Fight inside Los Cantaritos Tavern leads to injuries & arrests

On 2/26/17 at 1:37am several squads from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were patrolling the Racine and Mead Street area of the Village of Mount Pleasant due to the closing of several area taverns where there has been a high concentration of calls for service. Officers were alerted to a fight inside of Los Cantaritos Restaurant/Tavern located at 2405 Racine Street. A male subject, Sabino Garcia, 23, of Racine, was bleeding profusely from a laceration to his head. Another male subject, Xavier Hernandez, 26, also of Racine, was taken into custody. A witness said Garcia did not like Hernandez dancing with a particular female patron. Garcia then punched Hernandez in the head. Hernandez retaliated by breaking a beer bottle over Garcia’s head causing a laceration and profuse bleeding and swelling. Hernandez was not injured. Garcia was taken by a South Shore Fire Department rescue squad to All Saints Hospital where he was treated for the laceration. Both subjects were detained at the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

Sabino Garcia Disorderly Conduct (947.01)

Xavier Hernandez Disorderly Conduct (947.01) & Substantial Battery (940.19)

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at

884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.”