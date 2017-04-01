Mount Pleasant Police Investigate Tri City National Bank Robbery

On Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 2:18 p.m., the Racine County Communications Center received a

call for a robbery, which had occurred at the Tri City National Bank within the Pick N Save

located at 1202 N. Green Bay Rd. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money

and there were no injuries related to this robbery. Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking

anyone who was in the area around this time and has information related to this robbery to call

Ofc. Richardt at 262-664-7933. The suspect is an African American female 40-50 years of age

wearing a dark jacket, dark leggings and brown boots.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website

www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in

TIP417 with your text message.”