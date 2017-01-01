Mount Pleasant Police Officers Bring Smiles To A Little Boy with Leukemia

THE GREAT IN OUR COMMUNITY! A very special message to the men and women with the Mount Pleasant Police Department from Carlitos and his family

“Wanted to give a special thank you to the Mount Pleasant Police Department who came out to Children’s Hospital on Sunday to visit Carlitos.

Carlitos has always loved the police department …in fact he gets upset when they don’t pull his mother over…Carlitos was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia this weekend…and the officers with Mount Pleasant Police Department came out to put a smile on his face.”