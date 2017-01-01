Mount Pleasant Police-Teens Arrested in Pine Hill Blvd Burglary

On 2-14-2017 at approximately 11:00 am a home in the 3800 block of Pine Hill Blvd., in the Village of Mount Pleasant, was burglarized. Mount Pleasant officers and investigators quickly followed up on leads. Through their investigation, at 3:00 pm suspects in the burglary were tracked and located in a parking lot near Taylor Ave. and Meachem Rd.

Two 17 years old male suspects, from the City of Racine, were taken into custody. They were in possession of some of the property that was reported stolen in this burglary. In addition, these suspects were in possession of a BB guns.

Charges were referred to the Racine county District Attorney’s office. They include:

 Burglary

 Carrying a Concealed Weapon

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.”