Mt. Pleasant Police Squad Damaged In Accident

On Thursday February 23rd, 2017 at 11:58am, a minor property damage accident occurred at the intersection of 16th street and S. Emmertsen road, in the Village of Mount Pleasant. A Mount Pleasant (marked) Police squad on routine patrol was operating eastbound on 16th through the intersection at S. Emmertsen road, which is a “T” intersection. A white 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Mini-Van was stopped at the stop sign on southbound S. Emmertsen road at 16th street, preparing to make a left turn onto e/b 16th street. The operator of the white Mini-Van pulled away from the stop sign, failing to yield the right of way to the squad, and impact occurred. The white Mini-Van impacted the driver’s side rear door and wheel of the squad, causing damage to both vehicles. The Mount Pleasant Officer along with the driver of the white Mini-Van reported no injuries from the impact of the crash. The operator of the white Mini-Van was identified as 58 year old male Stathi Gianou of Franksville Wisconsin. The accident is under review at this time.