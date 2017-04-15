MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN RACINE COUNTY FOR FREE DISPOSAL OF UNWANTED HOUSEHOLD MEDICATIONS
Medications stored in homes or thrown in the trash make them accessible for abuse and accidental poisoning. Flushed medications can accumulate in the aquatic environment and in water supplies where treatment plants are not designed to remove them. Racine County residents have several convenient locations to safely dispose of their unwanted household medications while protecting the environment.
PERMANENT MEDICATION COLLECTION SITES/BOXES
Most local law enforcement agencies and some pharmacies in Racine County are now permanent collection sites for unwanted medications. These collection sites are usually accessible daily, providing residents a quick and convenient means for disposal. The majority of collection sites have a designated drop box for residents to directly place their unwanted medications. Each site has information regarding what types of medications they will accept. In 2016, over 2000 pounds of unwanted medications were collected at the Racine County permanent collection sites. Collection sites/boxes are for residents of households only, not businesses. Locations are:
|Caledonia Police Dept.
6900 Nicholson Rd.
Caledonia, WI 53108
|Mt. Pleasant Police Dept.
8811 Campus Dr.
Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406
|Union Grove Village Hall
925 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|City of Burlington Police Dept.
224 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|Racine Sheriff Patrol Station
14116 Washington Ave.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|Walgreens Pharmacy
4810 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|City of Racine Police Dept.
730 Center St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Sturtevant Police Dept.
2801 89th St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|Waterford Police Dept.
415 N. Milwaukee St.
Waterford, WI 53185
|Lakeview Pharmacy
516 Monument Square
Racine, WI 53403
|Town of Burlington Police Dept.
32288 Bushnell Rd.
Burlington, WI 53105
MEDICATION COLLECTION EVENT
On Saturday, April 15, 2017, the Central Racine County Health Department and City of Racine Health Department will conduct a medication collection event. Residents will drive through and drop off their unwanted medications. Law enforcement will be present to ensure the safe collection and destruction of all medication.
This event is for residents of households only, not businesses. Event details:
Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017
Time: 8:00am – 1:00pm
Location: 6200 21st St., Racine, WI
How to prepare: Keep medication in original packaging, patient name crossed out
Allowed: Prescription and over-the-counter pills/tablets, creams, ointments, patches,
non-aerosol sprays, vials, and liquid medications.
Not Allowed: Needles/sharps, illegal drugs, inhalers, personal care products, (shampoo,
lotions, soaps), biohazardous material, and aerosols.
For more information, please contact:
Central Racine County Health Department: (262) 898-4460; www.crchd.com
City of Racine Health Department (262) 636-9201; www.cityofracine.org/health