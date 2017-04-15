Multiple Locations in Racine County Offer Free Disposal of Medications

Medications stored in homes or thrown in the trash make them accessible for abuse and accidental poisoning. Flushed medications can accumulate in the aquatic environment and in water supplies where treatment plants are not designed to remove them. Racine County residents have several convenient locations to safely dispose of their unwanted household medications while protecting the environment.

PERMANENT MEDICATION COLLECTION SITES/BOXES

Most local law enforcement agencies and some pharmacies in Racine County are now permanent collection sites for unwanted medications. These collection sites are usually accessible daily, providing residents a quick and convenient means for disposal. The majority of collection sites have a designated drop box for residents to directly place their unwanted medications. Each site has information regarding what types of medications they will accept. In 2016, over 2000 pounds of unwanted medications were collected at the Racine County permanent collection sites. Collection sites/boxes are for residents of households only, not businesses. Locations are:

Caledonia Police Dept. 6900 Nicholson Rd. Caledonia, WI 53108 Mt. Pleasant Police Dept. 8811 Campus Dr. Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406 Union Grove Village Hall 925 15th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 City of Burlington Police Dept. 224 E. Jefferson St. Burlington, WI 53105 Racine Sheriff Patrol Station 14116 Washington Ave. Sturtevant, WI 53177 Walgreens Pharmacy 4810 Washington Ave. Racine, WI 53406 City of Racine Police Dept. 730 Center St. Racine, WI 53403 Sturtevant Police Dept. 2801 89th St. Sturtevant, WI 53177 Waterford Police Dept. 415 N. Milwaukee St. Waterford, WI 53185 Lakeview Pharmacy 516 Monument Square Racine, WI 53403 Town of Burlington Police Dept. 32288 Bushnell Rd. Burlington, WI 53105

MEDICATION COLLECTION EVENT

On Saturday, April 15, 2017, the Central Racine County Health Department and City of Racine Health Department will conduct a medication collection event. Residents will drive through and drop off their unwanted medications. Law enforcement will be present to ensure the safe collection and destruction of all medication.

This event is for residents of households only, not businesses. Event details:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Time: 8:00am – 1:00pm

Location: 6200 21st St., Racine, WI

How to prepare: Keep medication in original packaging, patient name crossed out

Allowed: Prescription and over-the-counter pills/tablets, creams, ointments, patches,

non-aerosol sprays, vials, and liquid medications.

Not Allowed: Needles/sharps, illegal drugs, inhalers, personal care products, (shampoo,

lotions, soaps), biohazardous material, and aerosols.

For more information, please contact:

Central Racine County Health Department: (262) 898-4460; www.crchd.com

City of Racine Health Department (262) 636-9201; www.cityofracine.org/health