NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program

NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program is a free, 12-week course is taught by trained NAMT members who have lived with this experience and offers education and support for families and friends of people with mental illness.

The course teaches the knowledge and skills that family members need to cope more effectively.

• Attend with other family members just like you in a confidential setting. Gain insight into how mental illness affects your relative.

• Take an eye-opening look inside some of today’s current brain research related to mental illness.

• Learn how families can become advocates for better treatments for their relatives.

• Learn about the mental illness medication issues available and the latest treatment options.

• Learn to cope with worry and stress; learn to focus on care for you as well as your loved ones.

Many describe the impact of this program as life-changing. Join the more than 200,000 individuals just like you who have gained information, insight, understanding and empowerment.

Classes fill up quickly, so contact:

The next 12-week Course: Mondays, March 6th – May 22nd 6 – 8:30pm @ NAMT Racine County Call 262-637-0582 to registcr Deadline: March 1st

Family-to-Family www.nami.org/familytofamily