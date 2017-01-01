National Weather Service-Period of Wet Snow still Possible Today

From the National Weather Service/Sullivan-

Rain will spread into southern Wisconsin this morning. The

atmosphere may cool just enough to change the rain over to wet

snow. A period of moderate to heavy wet snow could then affect

parts of southern Wisconsin today, most likely between 9 am CDT and 2 pm CDT.



The most susceptible areas are from around Monroe and Janesville north and east to Madison…West Bend…Racine and Milwaukee, away from the lake. Despite warmer pavement temperatures, the snow may accumulate rapidly and cause hazardous driving conditions to develop.



At this time, it is difficult to estimate how much snow could accumulate as the snow will partially melt due to above freezing temperatures. However several inches of snow are still possible

today into tonight. Be watchful of today`s weather and be ready to slow down should the snow develop and become heavy, reducing visibilities.