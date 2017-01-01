Need Help With Your Taxes? Free Assistance is Available

WHAT IS VITA?

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a national program staffed by local volunteers to provide free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns.

If you live in Racine County and your annual household income is $54,000 or less, you may qualify for free tax preparation and electronic filing through VITA. VITA can help you get Earned Income and Child Tax Credit.

Appointments are required.

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

To schedule an appointment, dial 2-1-1.

WHAT TO BRING

• Current photo identification (driver’s license, state I.D. or student I.D.)

• Social security cards or ITINs for you, your spouse (if married), and any dependents you are claiming. All cards must be originals; copies cannot be accepted.

• All wage and tax statements, including the following forms:

• W-2

• W-2G

• 1099-R

• 1099-G

• SSA-1099

• 1099-INT

• 1099-DIV

• Any other tax document(s) you’ve received.

• Bank information for direct deposit (routing and account number).

• If you are not sure if VITA needs it, bring it along!

• Homestead credit is available to Wisconsin residents with an income under $24,680. Bring your 2016 property tax bill or rent certificate and SSI or Wisconsin

Works payment documents.

LOCATIONS

Racine Locations

Racine County Workforce Solutions 1717 Taylor Avenue Racine Building,

January 30 – April 18, Mondays and Tuesdays 2:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Gateway Technical College 1001 S. Main Street

February 4-April 15, First and third Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Burlington Locations

Racine County Workforce Solutions

209 North Main Street

February 1 – April 14

First and third Wednesdays

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Fridays

12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Gateway Technical College

496 McCanna Parkway

February 11 – April 8

Second and fourth Saturdays

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.