Nissan Staffing is Hiring Lab Techs, Quality Techs & Unit Leaders

Nissan Staffing Continuum is HIRING

Lab Techs I & II

Quality Techs

Unit Leader

Availability on 2nd shift – 3:00 – 11:00 pm

Opportunity for overtime

 Read detailed blueprint dental prescriptions

 Interpret directions to build customized orthodontic appliances

Due to growth, our Racine area client is adding staff to their orthodontic laboratory.

Send resume to saul@nissenstaffing.com

For questions, call Saul at (262) 544-4787 ext. 429

Hiring Office:

10000 W. Franklin Drive

Franklin, WI 53132

Across the street from Hermle Manufacturing at the Baptista Hiring Center.

Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider.