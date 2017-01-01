NOW HIRING-CNC Programmer

Letsch Staffing is seeking -CNC PROGRAMMER

• Set-up programmer (including 5 axis) and operate 1 or more pieces of equipment including vertical & horizontal machining centers, etc.

• Design tooling/fixtures, select tools, write programs make prototype pieces, make one of a kind piece from a sample. Hold close tolerances.

• Estimate and quote new production and prototype work.

• Must have a minimum of 3 years experience in CAD/CAM experience.

• Design skills and use of Solid works a plus.

• Must read Blueprints, have excellent math skills (incl. trigonometry) and excellent attendance.

• Special requirements: 0-1″ & 1-2″ Micrometers, 6″ Caliper, 6″ & 12″ Scales, Allen & Box Wrench Sets

• Minimum experience of 8-10 years

• Will have to take a G Code Test and a Programmer Test

• Temp – Hire

