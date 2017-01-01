NOW HIRING-Distribution Associate
Distribution Associate
- Pick tickets to determine items to be picked
- locate & properly identifies the items by part number and description
- Assembles customers orders by weighing or counting items from stock
- Uses bagging sealer to prepare stock
- Packages material according to customer and companies requirements to prevent damage
- Reports unsafe acts to supervisors
- Observes all safety rules & regulations
- Cleans & maintains work area
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent required: 1 – 3 months distribution and or processing experience.
- Ability to read & write, add, subtract, multiply & divide. Ability to perform operations using units of weight and length of measurement.
- Pick tickets and bills of material
- Proficient with basic computer/data entry
- REQUIRES HIGH LEVEL OF ACCURACY AND ATTENTION TO DETAIL
- Team oriented
- Franksville- $11.50, 1st Shift
Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com!