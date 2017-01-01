NOW HIRING-Distribution Associate

Distribution Associate

  • Pick tickets to determine items to be picked
  • locate & properly identifies the items by part number and description
  • Assembles customers orders by weighing or counting items from stock
  • Uses bagging sealer to prepare stock
  • Packages material according to customer and companies requirements to prevent damage
  • Reports unsafe acts to supervisors
  • Observes all safety rules & regulations
  • Cleans & maintains work area

Requirements:

  • High School Diploma or equivalent required: 1 – 3 months distribution and or processing experience.
  • Ability to read & write, add, subtract, multiply & divide.  Ability to perform operations using units of weight and length of measurement.
  • Pick tickets and bills of material
  • Proficient with basic computer/data entry
  • REQUIRES HIGH LEVEL OF ACCURACY AND ATTENTION TO DETAIL
  • Team oriented
  • Franksville- $11.50, 1st Shift

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com!

 

