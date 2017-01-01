NOW HIRING-Production Coordinators

Kelly Services is looking to hire

5 Production Coordinators!

These are Temp-to-hire opportunities.

Job Description:

Responsible for overall maintenance of a production line, including starting and stopping of some equipment (palletizers, carton makers, carton sealers, drop packers). No mechanical work is performed without prior approval.

Responsible for accurately completing and updating information forms and logs such as Machine Report, Quality Report, Downtime Report and Carton Top Load Report.

Raw materials: keep bottle caps, labels, cartons, trays, tray and pallet wraps (plastic rolls) and pallet glue for hot melt tanks in adequate amounts to ensure continuous smooth running of equipment and operation.

Maintain quality requirements in accordance with company standards; accurately filling out hourly inspection sheets based on overall production quality. Responsible for reporting all quality defects.

Requirements:

Ability to work in all assigned areas of production; perform relief duties when required.

Regular and predictable attendance is an essential function of the job.

Ability to work 12 hour shifts, day or night, on a rotating 2-2-3 schedule.

Please note this job description is not designed to contain a comprehensive list of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without prior notice.

Pay is $11-12/hr.

Please send your resume to cour475@kellyservices.com for consideration! No phone calls please.