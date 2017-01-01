NOW HIRING-Receptionist & Administrative Assistants

Now Hiring! Clerical help needed as soon as possible,
for busy manufacturing office:

Full-time, RECEPTIONISTS-(Franksville, WI), 1st Shift: 8am-4:30pm Monday through Friday, $14.50/hr.

Part-time, ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT I.-(Racine, WI), 1st Shift: 9am-5pm Monday-Wednesday-Friday, $10/hr.

Required:
• 1-3 years Administrative experience
• High School Diploma, or GED
• Basic Computer Skills (strong Microsoft Office experience)
• Quick Books preferred, but not required

Dress Code:
• Polished Business Attire

Refer a Friend! To apply, please forward updated Resume to: ROSA690@KellyServices.com for consideration! Put “Clerical” in email Subject Line. Only qualified candidates will be contacted! No phone calls please. Thank you!

We look forward to hearing from you.

