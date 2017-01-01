• Full-time, RECEPTIONISTS-(Franksville, WI), 1st Shift: 8am-4:30pm Monday through Friday, $14.50/hr.
• Part-time, ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT I.-(Racine, WI), 1st Shift: 9am-5pm Monday-Wednesday-Friday, $10/hr.
Required:
• 1-3 years Administrative experience
• High School Diploma, or GED
• Basic Computer Skills (strong Microsoft Office experience)
• Quick Books preferred, but not required
Dress Code:
• Polished Business Attire
Refer a Friend! To apply, please forward updated Resume to: ROSA690@KellyServices.com for consideration! Put “Clerical” in email Subject Line. Only qualified candidates will be contacted! No phone calls please. Thank you!
We look forward to hearing from you.