NOW HIRING-Receptionist & Administrative Assistants

Now Hiring! Clerical help needed as soon as possible,

for busy manufacturing office:

• Full-time, RECEPTIONISTS-(Franksville, WI), 1st Shift: 8am-4:30pm Monday through Friday, $14.50/hr.

• Part-time, ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT I.-(Racine, WI), 1st Shift: 9am-5pm Monday-Wednesday-Friday, $10/hr.

Required:

• 1-3 years Administrative experience

• High School Diploma, or GED

• Basic Computer Skills (strong Microsoft Office experience)

• Quick Books preferred, but not required

Dress Code:

• Polished Business Attire

Refer a Friend! To apply, please forward updated Resume to: ROSA690@KellyServices.com for consideration! Put “Clerical” in email Subject Line. Only qualified candidates will be contacted! No phone calls please. Thank you!

We look forward to hearing from you.