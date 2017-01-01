- UPS & FedEx experience.
- 1 – 3 yrs preferred.
- Assembles orders and prepares goods for shipment.
- Receives, unpacks, inspects and stores incoming materials and supplies.
- Uses shipping records to verify the accuracy of incoming and outgoing shipments and orders.
- Documents damages and discrepancies for future reimbursement and reconciliation.
- Typically requires a high school diploma or its equivalent. Typically reports to supervisor.
- Possesses a moderate understanding of general aspects of the job.
- Works under the close direction of senior personnel in the functional area.
Start your Application online at www.letschstaffing.com or call and make an appointment 262-886-8179.