Turning operator

Turning is a form of machining, a material removal process, which is used to create rotational parts by cutting away unwanted material.

The turning process requires a turning machine or lathe, work piece, fixture, and cutting tool. The work piece is a piece of pre-shaped material that is secured to the fixture, which itself is attached to the turning machine, and allowed to rotate at high speeds. The cutter is typically a single-point cutting tool that is also secured in the machine, although some operations make use of multi-point tools. The cutting tool feeds into the rotating work piece and cuts away material in the form of small chips to create the desired shape.

• Mini lathe operation

• 1st & 2nd shift

