NOW HIRING! Wednesday Works Onsite Recruitment Event

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Featuring QPS Employment Group

March 1st 9am – 12pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

at 2113 N Wisconsin St, Racine, WI 53402

Hiring for:

General Assembly

(Food processing and Food product manufacturing)

2nd and 3rd shift

Up to 12 hours a day