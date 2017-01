NOW HIRING! Wednesday Works Recruitment Event

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

FeaturingĀ Halpin Personnel

January 4th 9am – 12pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

at 2113 N Wisconsin St, Racine, WI 53402

Every Wednesday a featured employer will be here to speak to YOU!

HIRING

Machine Operators- all shifts

Electrical Assemblers

Small Part Assembly

Forklift Drivers

CNC Operators

General Labor- Manufacturing

Material Handlers

Administrative/ Reception

CDL Driver

ASE Certified Mechanic