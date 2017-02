The Park High School Theatre Department is proud to present the Tony Award-winning musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Join us as six delightfully quirky kids compete for the top prize of Spelling Bee Champion in this hilarious show! Performances will be at John Burns Theater at Park High School on March 16-18 at 7:00 p.m. and a Sunday matinee on March 19 at 2:00 p.m.