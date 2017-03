Army SFC (retired) Guadalupe Berrios wants to make one thing clear. He’s not here to recruit.

“I am here to provide guidance. Guidance that maybe these students aren’t getting at school or at home.”

In fact, it’s the type of guidance he so desperately needed when he was in high school. The type of guidance that eventually took this teenage college drop-out and turned him into a respectable and well-established sergeant in the U.S. Army.