Pleasant Prairie Police & family search for missing man

Missing Adult, Michael Wyatt.

Michael has not been seen since 6/7/17. He is described as being a white male, 41 years of age, 6’0 in height, weighing about 235 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Michael or knows his whereabouts, please contact Det. Heather Mogensen with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department  at 262-694-7353.