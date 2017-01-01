Police ask-Have you seen this stolen trailer?

Please keep your eyes open for this stolen trailer. It was parked in a lot on 6 mile.

.The trailer is a 10-12′ white enclosed single axle trailer with diamond plating and “Honda Racing” stickers on it. It was taken from a business in the 6600 block of Six Mile Rd between 11th and 25th of February. Anyone with information regarding the location of the trailer is asked to please contact Sgt. Spiczenski at 262-835-4423 ext 174 to leave a message or the Racine County Dispatch Center at 262-886-2300. #17-4379