Promotions Unlimited In Mount Pleasant Closes

Promotions Unlimited located at 7601 Durand Ave, Mt Pleasant, WI has closed their doors according to numerous employees who contacted us today. Employees stated that they were told around 9:30 a.m. that they were losing their jobs, given their pay checks and the doors were closing. We are trying to confirm how many were employed and additional information and have left voice mails with the company as employees stated as many as 50 people lost their jobs. Employees stated they were given no notice or any severance packages. Racine County Workforce Solutions Center has scheduled a special information session for displaced workers (which we have also included) Check back for updates as we learn more.

ALL EMPLOYEES AND STAFF OF PROMOTIONS UNLIMITED

RESOURCE AND INFORMATION SESSION

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2017



For additional information and resources please visit RESOURCE AND INFORMATION SESSION HELD BY RACINE COUNTY WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS CENTER

