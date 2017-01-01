Puppy Alert! Jilly & John are up for adoption!

Jilly (brown) and John (black) are some of the sweetest puppies! Jilly is guaranteed to make you laugh because she is such a playful goofball! She loves all dogs and has no problems or fear in engaging the 100 lb adult dogs in the household. She loves to play! She is starting to learn her name and will come sprinting to you when you call for her.

John also loves dogs and likes to play with the other dogs in the household, but where he really wants to be is snuggling in your lap. He is a cuddler and is so content being held! He doesn’t squirm at all–he is in 7th heaven being picked up. He will shower you with puppy kisses.

They’ve met cats and pay them no attention. They are so good about chewing only on their toys and haven’t been destructive at all. They are learning to be potty trained, crate trained, and how to walk on a leash.

They are super cute and wherever they go will be so lucky to have them! They have incredibly sweet and kind temperaments!They are an approximate 7-8 week old male/female terrier mix puppy who are hoping to find a forever home in Wisconsin. Their mom, Brin, is about 20-25 lbs so we guesstimate they may grow to be 20-30 lbs.

Adoption fee of $350+tax each includes spay or neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt-2/ If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page