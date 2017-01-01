QPS Staffing has IMMEDIATE positions available!

 

Immediate  Positions Available

Forklift Material Handlers – Pleasant Prairie Area

  • Temp to hire with potential pay increases
  • Minimum of 1 year of forklift expirience
  • $12.00 to $12.75 per hour
  • Morning and night shift, 6am to 6:30pm or 6pm to 6:30am and 5pm to 1:30am.
  • 12 hour rotational shift schedule (working every other weekend

Order Pickers – Kenosha Area

  • Temp to hire
  • Picking expirience would be a plus
  • $11.00 to $11.75 per hour + weekly $1.00 incentive

 

Candidates Must Tour The Facility First

Contact our Kenosha QPS branch immediately  for more information at 262-605-7000!!

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail