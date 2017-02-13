Racine County is hiring-CPS Case Manager & Deputy Sheriff

Racine County is hiring . . .

CPS Ongoing Case Manager

Deputy Sheriff

(eligibility list)

CPS Ongoing Case Manager – The CPS Ongoing Social Worker / Case Manager provides services to children and families involved in the child welfare system.

 Bachelor’s degree in a Human Services field

 One (1) year full time post-graduate experience as a Social Worker or in a related professional position

 Valid Wisconsin driver’s license for required travel.

Deputy Sheriff – To perform duties of a Sworn Law Enforcement Officer as defined by State Constitution, State Laws, County Ordinance and department policies.

**You must provide at time of application:

 Associate’s degree or transcript of 60 college credits.

 Certified birth certificate or U.S. citizenship papers.

 Driver’s license from state of residence.

 Documentation if claiming covered veterans status.

Applications accepted February 13, 2017 through March 15, 2017.

Please be sure to read the full job descriptions for full job details, requirements and instructions at

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/racinecountywi

