Racine County Sheriff-Couple arrested after warrant finds Crystal Meth & other drugs

From the Racine County Sheriff’s Office- On June 20th, at approximately 10.00am, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and K-9 officer executed a search warrant at 1666 Cleveland Ave in the city of Racine.

Information had been developed that Jeffrey Barr and Whitney Jensen who reside in the residence were involved in the sales of crystal meth. Located during the search of the residence was 7.7 grams of crystal meth, 186.6 grams of marijuana, 1.7 grams of an unknown powder type substance, several digital scales, drug paraphernalia, numerous cell phones and US currency. There were also other occupants residing in the residence that were in possession of crystal meth who indicated they purchase it from Barr and Jensen.



Arrested were:

Jeffrey R Barr, 30- year old resident of Racine County

Whitney E Jensen, 32-year-old resident of Outagamie County

Both were transported to the Racine County Jail for the following charges:

Jeffrey R Barr

• Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver

• Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver

• Repeat drug offender

• Keeper of a drug place

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Possession of schedule II narcotic

Whitney E Jensen

• Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver (PTAC)

• Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver(PTAC)

• Probation violation

• Keeper of a drug place

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Possession of a schedule II narcotic

Additional charges will be referred in to the District Attorneys for other persons who were residing in the residence and in possession of various drugs.