Racine County Sheriff Office-“Three Days To Live ” story of Racine County resident Teri Jendusa-Nicolai

Starting on Tuesday March 14th, the Dr. OZ show is promoting the Oxygen Channel series, “Three Days To Live.” Currently airing on the series is the 2004 story of Racine County resident Teri Jendusa-Nicolai’s battle with domestic violence and her amazing story of survival after being left for dead. The Oxygen Channel series includes Teri’s story of domestic violence and ultimately being rescued from a storage locker by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Investigators. The Teri-Jendusa-Nicolai story will be repeated at various dates and times over the next few weeks.

Sheriff Schmaling and Teri Jendusa-Nicolai were invited to appear on the Dr. Oz show to speak about Teri’s story and promote the episode “Three Days To Live.” Teri said, “It was a wonderful experience and opportunity to be a guest on the Dr. Oz show in an effort to eradicate domestic violence from our society. This work is extremely important to me, and my hope is to get information out there so anyone suffering from domestic violence gets the inspiration and help they need to survive and live a better life.” Sheriff Schmaling stated, “I am deeply honored and humbled to represent the over 100 dedicated law enforcement professionals between multiple counties and two states that aided in Teri’s survival.”

Attached is a photo taken from the Dr. Oz show:

(starting from the left is Dr. Oz, Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, Suchin Pak- narrator of the series and Sheriff Schmaling)