Racine County Sheriff-Search is on for Car Thieves

On 3/01/17 at 0152 hrs Racine County Communications Center (RCCC) received a call for an alarm at the Manheim Auto Auction 561 27th St in the Town of Raymond, Racine County.

As Deputies were responding RCCC advised there was an unknown accident at the West Frontage road and 7 Mile. The vehicle was a Jaguar. There was a person walking away from it. The person was described as a black Male wearing a gray Sweatshirt and gray sweat pants. A search of the area was conducted.

As the search was being conducted RCCC advised of another accident at the West Frontage and 8 Mile Rd. This accident involved a Cadillac SUV that had gone off the road on a curve.

Both these vehicles are believed to be Stolen from Manheim Auto Auction. It is believed that there were at least two other vehicles taken. It is further believed that there were no injuries from either accident.

The area was searched extensively with no suspects located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

At this time, there is no further information.